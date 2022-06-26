© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

"The Meat Paradox" By Rob Percival

Published June 26, 2022 at 11:54 PM MDT
the-meat-paradox.jpeg

"Should we eat animals?” was, until recently, a question reserved for moral philosophers and an ethically-minded minority, but it is now posed on restaurant menus and supermarket shelves, on social media and morning television.

In The Meat Paradox: Eating, Empathy, and the Future of Meat, Rob Percival, an expert in the politics of meat, searches for the evolutionary origins of questions surrounding our carnivorous appetite, asking when our relationship with meat first became emotionally and ethically complicated.

Rob Percival is Head of Policy at the Soil Association, Britain’s leading food and farming charitable organization. He has been shortlisted for the Guardian’s International Development Journalism Prize as well as the Thompson Reuters Food Sustainability Media Award. The Meat Paradox is his first book.

