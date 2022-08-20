"A World on the Wing" By Scott Weidensaul

In the past two decades, our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats that enable birds to cross immense oceans, fly above the highest mountains, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch has exploded. What we’ve learned of these key migrations—how billions of birds circumnavigate the globe, flying tens of thousands of miles between hemispheres on an annual basis—is nothing short of extraordinary.

In his latest book, A World on the Wing, Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul unveils with dazzling prose the miracle of nature taking place over our heads. Weidensaul introduces readers to those scientists, researchers, and bird lovers trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.

Scott Weidensaul is a writer and researcher specializing in birds and bird migration. He is the author of nearly thirty books, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist Living on the Wind.