"Nomad Century" By Gaia Vince

Drought-hit agricultural hubs. Coastlines diminishing every year. Wildfires and hurricanes leaving widening swaths of destruction. The culprit, most of us accept, is climate change. But not enough of us are confronting one of its biggest consequences: a total reshaping of the earth’s human geography.

In his latest book, Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World, Gaia Vince points out early in Nomad Century, global migration has doubled in the past decade, on track to see literal billions displaced in the coming decades. What exactly is happening, Vince asks? And how will this new great migration reshape us all?

Gaia Vince is a British environmental journalist, broadcaster and non-fiction author. She writes for The Guardian and the BBC. She was previously news editor of Nature and online editor of New Scientist.