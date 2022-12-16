© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories After Dark
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Nomad Century" By Gaia Vince

By Bob Kustra
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST
Gaia-Vince-nomad-century.jpeg

Drought-hit agricultural hubs. Coastlines diminishing every year. Wildfires and hurricanes leaving widening swaths of destruction. The culprit, most of us accept, is climate change. But not enough of us are confronting one of its biggest consequences: a total reshaping of the earth’s human geography.

In his latest book, Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World, Gaia Vince points out early in Nomad Century, global migration has doubled in the past decade, on track to see literal billions displaced in the coming decades. What exactly is happening, Vince asks? And how will this new great migration reshape us all?

Gaia Vince is a British environmental journalist, broadcaster and non-fiction author. She writes for The Guardian and the BBC. She was previously news editor of Nature and online editor of New Scientist.

Tags
Reader's Corner Climate ChangeImmigrationMigration
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra