"The Last Honest Man" By James Risen

For decades now, America’s national security state has grown ever bigger, ever more secretive and powerful, and ever more abusive. Only once did someone manage to put a stop to any of it. In his latest book, The Last Honest Man, Pulitzer prize winning author James Risen profiles Senator Frank Church of Idaho. An unlikely hero, Church led congressional opposition to the Vietnam War and became a scathing critic of what he saw as American imperialism around the world. The dark truths Church exposed—from assassination plots by the CIA, to the surveillance of civil rights activists by the NSA and FBI—would forever change the way that Americans thought about their government and their ability to hold it accountable.

James Risen is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author. A former New York Times reporter and The Intercept’s Senior National Security Correspondent, Risen’s bestselling books include State of War and Pay Any Price: Greed, Power and Endless War.