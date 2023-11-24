"Passport Stamps" By Sean D. Carberry

On today’s program, award-winning journalist Sean D. Carberry joins us to talk about his book, Passport Stamps: Searching the World for a War to Call Home.

In the book, Carberry looks for solace in the world’s most dangerous places, joining the ranks of combat-tested war correspondents. But the learning curve of reporting in hostile environments is steep – at times comical, at others nearly fatal. He encounters broken infrastructure and weaponry, whiskey, lust, and way too much food poisoning. And when the assignment ends, he is left to confront the mental and emotional impact of the years of danger, death, and destruction.

Sean Carberry is an award-winning journalist, writer, and editor. In his more than 15 years as a radio and print journalist, he has traveled to dozens of war-torn countries, and he was NPR’s last Kabul-based correspondent from 2012-2014. He later spent several years working for the Defense Department Office of Inspector General, writing and editing oversight reports on counterterrorism operations, before returning to journalism.