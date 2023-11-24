© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Passport Stamps" By Sean D. Carberry

By Bob Kustra
Published November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST

On today’s program, award-winning journalist Sean D. Carberry joins us to talk about his book, Passport Stamps: Searching the World for a War to Call Home.

In the book, Carberry looks for solace in the world’s most dangerous places, joining the ranks of combat-tested war correspondents. But the learning curve of reporting in hostile environments is steep – at times comical, at others nearly fatal. He encounters broken infrastructure and weaponry, whiskey, lust, and way too much food poisoning. And when the assignment ends, he is left to confront the mental and emotional impact of the years of danger, death, and destruction.

Sean Carberry is an award-winning journalist, writer, and editor. In his more than 15 years as a radio and print journalist, he has traveled to dozens of war-torn countries, and he was NPR’s last Kabul-based correspondent from 2012-2014. He later spent several years working for the Defense Department Office of Inspector General, writing and editing oversight reports on counterterrorism operations, before returning to journalism.

Tags
Reader's Corner TravelWar
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate