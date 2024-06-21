© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"The Year Of The Locust" By Terry Hayes

By Bob Kustra
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM MDT

On today’s program, novelist Terry Hayes rejoins us to talk about his new thriller, The Year of the Locust.

The book follows CIA spy Kane as he travels to the violent borders of Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Tasked with exfiltrating a man with vital information for the safety of the West, he meets an adversary who will take the world to the brink of extinction.

Terry Hayes is a former journalist and screenwriter who has won over twenty film and television awards. His previous novel, I Am Pilgrim, was an international bestseller.

Reader's Corner FictionCIA
