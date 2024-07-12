© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
"I Will Show You How It Was" By Illia Ponomarenko

By Bob Kustra
Published July 12, 2024 at 6:30 PM MDT

In late February 2022, a series of missiles and rocket strikes began falling upon Ukraine, as the Russian military barreled over the border and fanned out across the country. They quickly took Chernobyl, Kherson, and Mariupol. But in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, the Russians sustained heavy losses and their blitz failed, as they faced overwhelming resistance.

In his new book, I Will Show You How It Was, reporter Illia Ponomarenko's offers a heart-wrenching memoir of the war on his homeland, offering an inspiring look at Ukrainian resistance, a fiery condemnation of Russian hypocrisy and a moving look at what is being lost.

Illia Ponomarenko is a former defense and security reporter for the Kyiv Post and a co-founder of the Kyiv Independent. He has covered the war in Ukraine and other international conflicts since 2014.

Ukraine
