"Holding Fire" by Bryce Andrews

When our guest today inherited his grandfather’s Smith & Wesson revolver, he began to question its place in his family’s life.

In his latest book, Holding Fire, Bryce Andrews chronicles his journey to forge a new path for himself, and to reshape one handgun into a tool for good work. As waves of gun violence swept the country and wildfires burned across his beloved valley, he began asking questions—of ranchers, his Native neighbors, his family, and a blacksmith who taught him to shape steel—in search of a new way to live with the land and with one another.

Bryce Andrews is the author of Down from the Mountain, which won the Banff Mountain Book Competition, and Badluck Way, which garnered the High Plains Book Award for both nonfiction and debut book.