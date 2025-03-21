"Russia and Ukraine" by Maria Popova and Oxana Shevel

In February 2022, Russian missiles rained on Ukrainian cities, and tanks rolled towards Kyiv to end Ukrainian independent statehood.

What are the roots of this war, which has upended the international legal order and brought back the threat of nuclear escalation? How did these supposedly “brotherly peoples” become present-day enemies? In their new book, Russia and Ukraine: Entangled Histories, Diverging States, Maria Popova and her co-author, Oxana Shevel, explain how since 1991 Russia and Ukraine diverged politically, ending up on a collision course we’re bearing witness to today.

Maria Popova is an Associate Professor of Political Science at McGill University and Scientific Director of the Jean Monnet Centre Montreal. Her first book, Politicized Justice in Emerging Democracies, won the American Association for Ukrainian Studies book prize in 2013.