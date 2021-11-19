Idaho Walk Bike Alliance remembers those hurt and killed in traffic crashes

On Sunday, people will gather on the Statehouse steps in Boise to remember those hurt or killed while walking or biking in Idaho.

It’s the 26th year for the global World Day of Remembrance . The annual event began in 1995 in Europe to remember road traffic victims and their families. This year organizers want to focus on reducing traffic speeds to help stop more deaths and injuries.

The event in Boise is organized by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance , a statewide advocacy group working to make roads safer for walkers, bikers and other non-car users of the road.

Speaking on Idaho Matters , Alliance Executive Director Cynthia Gibson said she hopes families turnout to tell their stories and advocate to improve traffic safety.

“I think people don’t realize how many families are impacted by this type of either a fatality or a serious injury when somebody is out walking and biking and they get hit by a car. These crashes are fairly common in Idaho,” said Gibson.

In 2020, 14 pedestrians and three people on bicycles were killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho.

The World Day of Remembrance runs from 1-4 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

