Albertsons Stadium to get facelift in 2025

Albertsons Stadium, home of Boise State football, will get a major facelift after this season.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved Boise State University’s plan to expand the north end zone of the stadium on Wednesday. The cost is estimated to be $65 - $76 million.

“It's going to be funded with a combination of donor funds,” said ISBE Board Vice President William Gilbert. “The institution funds athletic reserves and general revenue bonds.”

The project will add about 1,500 seats including new field level suites, concession stands, ADA compliant seating and luxury boxes.

The renovation is expected to bring an additional $4 million in revenue each year.

Ticket holders for the 2024 season will not be impacted because construction is expected to begin in January 2025. It’s estimated to take 16 months to complete.