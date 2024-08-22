© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Albertsons Stadium to get facelift in 2025

Boise State Public Radio News | By Abigail Moody
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM MDT
A rendering of the North End of a football stadium. You can see highlighted seats above a blue turf that says Boise State in the end zone.
Boise State Athletics
This is a rendering of what the new north end side of the stadium would look like after renovations.

Albertsons Stadium, home of Boise State football, will get a major facelift after this season.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved Boise State University’s plan to expand the north end zone of the stadium on Wednesday. The cost is estimated to be $65 - $76 million.

“It's going to be funded with a combination of donor funds,” said ISBE Board Vice President William Gilbert. “The institution funds athletic reserves and general revenue bonds.”

The project will add about 1,500 seats including new field level suites, concession stands, ADA compliant seating and luxury boxes.

The renovation is expected to bring an additional $4 million in revenue each year.

Ticket holders for the 2024 season will not be impacted because construction is expected to begin in January 2025. It’s estimated to take 16 months to complete.
Boise State Football Albertsons Stadium
Abigail Moody
I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.
