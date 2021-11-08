Issues affecting the Latin@ community: Historical context with a modern lens

Boise State Public Radio and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho are proud to bring you a panel discussion on issues facing the Latin@ community including housing, employment, treatment of agricultural workers and more.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. we invite you to join Jen Martinez, Estefania Mondragon, Natalie Camacho-Mendoza, Humberto Fuentes and moderator Gustavo Sagrero as they discuss the issues that the Latin@ population in Idaho is facing.

Meet the moderator and panelists:

Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.

Now he's back as a newsroom intern at Boise State Public Radio, as well as a blog writer for FARE Idaho, digging into the roots of the Treasure Valley and abroad for a good story.

Jennifer Martinez began working for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence in November 2016 and is part of a cross movement collaborative in Idaho – a Community of Purpose – to build relationships and leverage power for an emergent world.

A first-generation Idahoan, raised in Wendell, Jennifer earned her undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University in 2009 where she majored in Political Science and minored in Latin American Studies. Following graduation, Jennifer worked for U.S. Senator Patty Murray as the Eastern Washington Representative based out of Spokane. In 2012, Jennifer returned home to Idaho to work in the political arena where she has held various roles.

Estefania Mondragon is a daughter of immigrant parents from Tarandacuao, Guanajuato, Mexico. She brings awareness, both of her languages, heart and imagination to her work. She wholeheartedly believes that change starts from the inside out and is passionate about building power within the intersections. She hopes to raise community consciousness, shift culture, and bringing an anti-oppression lens to the conversation. She imagines a world where everyone is honored and every living being thrives. Estefania is the Executive Director of PODER of Idaho.

Natalie Camacho-Mendoza is an attorney licensed in Idaho and Texas. She is the owner of Camacho Mendoza Law in Boise, Idaho. Natalie started her legal career as a paralegal at Idaho Legal Aid Services where she assisted in establishing the Migrant Law Units.

After law school, Natalie returned to Legal Services and soon thereafter became the director of the Migrant Law Units and the Managing Attorney of the Caldwell office. Since that time, she has been an attorney and partner at law firms in Idaho and Texas. Her practice has included criminal and civil litigation in administrative, state, federal and Tribal trial courts. She has appeared in state, federal, and Tribal appellate courts.

Humberto Fuentes’ professional interests and advocacy work has focused on rural community development, minority issues, Hispanic issues, and Farm Worker Rights in Idaho. His advocacy and voice have been instrumental in his various positions involving the surrounding rural communities in Southwestern Idaho.

Throughout Mr. Fuentes’ various professional and leadership roles, he has organized and supported grass-roots efforts in the Farm Worker Civil Rights Movements dating back to the late 1960’s. His contributions began when he was a college student at the Treasure Valley Community College, and continued to the development of the Farm Worker Struggle Movement in Idaho which has created pathways and reciprocal continuity within the local Latino Community.

Thank you to the Hispanic Cultural Center for their partnership on this event.