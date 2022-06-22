Another Round: Watch All Things Considered live from Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls July 7
The Boise State Public Radio team is heading to Twin Falls on Thursday, July 7 for a day full of events.
What's on Tap:
We start the day at Yellow Brick Cafe for Another Round from 12 - 3 p.m. with All Things Considered host Troy Oppie. Come and find out how he produces one of your favorite programs.
Then, stick around from 3 - 6 p.m. to watch Troy host All Things Considered live, right from Yellow Brick Cafe.
In the evening, head on over to the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latino/a community in the Magic Valley with moderator César Pérez and panelists Alejandra Hernandez, Susie Rios, Betsaida Chavez-Garcia and Estefania Mondragon.
When and Where:
Thursday, July 7, 2022
12-3 p.m. - Another Round
Yellow Brick Cafe
136 Main Ave N
Twin Falls, ID 83301
3-6 p.m. - All Things Considered live
Yellow Brick Cafe
136 Main Ave N
Twin Falls, ID 83301
6-8 p.m. - Magic Valley Latino/a Community Discussion
College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building (Room 119)
315 Falls Avenue
Twin Falls, ID 83301-3389