© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
Station News

Another Round: Watch All Things Considered live from Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls July 7

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published June 22, 2022 at 9:06 AM MDT
The store front of Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls. It's a light red brick building with a "Yellow Brick Cafe" above the doors. There's a patio with tables, chairs and opened umbrellas to shade from the sun.
Yellow Brick Cafe
/
Facebook
Meet you here at noon on July 7, k?

The Boise State Public Radio team is heading to Twin Falls on Thursday, July 7 for a day full of events.

What's on Tap:
We start the day at Yellow Brick Cafe for Another Round from 12 - 3 p.m. with All Things Considered host Troy Oppie. Come and find out how he produces one of your favorite programs.

Idaho Mug
When you make a donation of $5 or more, you'll take home the Boise State Public Radio Idaho Mug. And your first beverage is covered by Yellow Brick Cafe!

Then, stick around from 3 - 6 p.m. to watch Troy host All Things Considered live, right from Yellow Brick Cafe.

In the evening, head on over to the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latino/a community in the Magic Valley with moderator César Pérez and panelists Alejandra Hernandez, Susie Rios, Betsaida Chavez-Garcia and Estefania Mondragon.

When and Where:
Thursday, July 7, 2022

12-3 p.m. - Another Round
Yellow Brick Cafe
136 Main Ave N
Twin Falls, ID 83301

3-6 p.m. - All Things Considered live
Yellow Brick Cafe
136 Main Ave N
Twin Falls, ID 83301

6-8 p.m. - Magic Valley Latino/a Community Discussion
College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building (Room 119)
315 Falls Avenue
Twin Falls, ID 83301-3389

Tags

Station News Another RoundStation NewsStation EventTwin Falls
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff