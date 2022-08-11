Boise State Public Radio Wins National Murrow Award

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Thursday the winners of the 2022 national Edward R. Murrow Awards. These awards honor the highest caliber journalism being produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. Boise State Public Radio's Rachel Cohen won best in feature reporting for her story on a Boise nurse who wrote a poem after a particularly taxing night on what health care workers are going through.

"A Boise nurse shares her frontline experience through poetry" was originally broadcast on October 4, 2021 when Idaho was experiencing its second wave of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

"Rachel worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to tell stories of human impact on our community," the station's news director, Sáša Woodruff said. "This award is a recognition of some of her diligent reporting."

RTDNA has been honoring achievements in journalism since 1971. Award recipients are said to demonstrate "the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

There were more than 5,200 entries this year. In May, RTDNA recognized winners of the Regional Murrow Awards, which automatically advanced to the national competition.

The award will be presented at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on October 10, 2022 in New York City.