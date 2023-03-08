Reporter Murphy Woodhouse joins Mountain West News Bureau

Award-winning reporter Murphy Woodhouse is joining Boise State Public Radio to work with the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional collaboration of NPR affiliates.

Elsa Leticia Romero

For nearly five years, Woodhouse has worked for KJZZ/Phoenix in a bureau in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, covering cross-border issues. He reported on a wide range of topics, including crime, immigration and health, while also handling some data analysis.

Previously, he was a newspaper reporter at the Arizona Daily Star and Nogales International newspapers. His work also has appeared on NPR, the World and the BBC.

“Murphy is a trusted, experienced reporter. He’ll strengthen the bureau’s coverage of important regional issues, including tribal affairs and the impact of climate change,” said Dave Rosenthal, managing editor of the bureau.

Woodhouse is a journalism graduate of the University of Montana and received his master's at the University of Arizona Center for Latin American Studies. He grew up in eastern Idaho and worked several wildfire seasons with Idaho-based crews.

“After more than a decade working as a journalist in Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico, I’m extremely excited to come home to Idaho and report there for the first time,” said Woodhouse, who grew up in Pocatello. “I care about the place, its people and their future, and I can’t wait to start working with and learning from my talented soon-to-be colleagues at Boise State Public Radio and the Mountain West News Bureau.”

The Mountain West News Bureau, which was launched in 2018, serves the region from 14 stations in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming, The lead stations are Boise State Public Radio (Boise, Idaho), KUNC (Greeley, Colorado), Wyoming Public Media (Laramie, Wyoming), KUNR (Reno, Nevada), KUNM (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Nevada Public Radio (Las Vegas, Nevada).

The bureau has been supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.