Boise State Public Radio takes home four regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 2023 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners. Boise State Public Radio has been honored with four awards this year.

The Murrow Awards are the "embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism."



Feature Reporting

Reporter Julie Luchetta won the Feature Reporting category for her story on Boise's Interfaith Sanctuary residents and how night operations work at the shelter.

News Series

The Expressive Idaho series also took home the regional award for News Series. The series, produced in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts, features master folk artists and apprentices who make their art right here in the Gem State.

Podcast

For the Podcast category, Extremely American, produced in partnership with Postindustrial Media, won the top slot. The podcast takes you inside the world of the ascendant Patriot Movement and you will be able to meet the militia members and far-right activists who are simultaneously preparing to fight the government and become part of it. You can listen to it on our website and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sports Reporting

Rachel Cohen won the award for the Sports Category with her story on the founders of the National Brotherhood of Skiers being inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame for their contributions to the sport.