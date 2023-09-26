Listen Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. for new call-in show The Middle with Jeremy Hobson

Beginning Sept. 28, you'll hear a new program Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. MT on Boise State Public Radio News.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national public radio call-in program that centers conversations on people who are in “the middle” of the United States – geographically, politically or philosophically. The program aims to serve as a non-partisan, non-judgmental, non-condescending space where everyone can feel comfortable sharing their views and being part of the conversation.

Boise State Public Radio is pleased to feature this program and to provide listeners in Idaho the opportunity to participate in the dialogue each week. The toll free number is 844-4MIDDLE or 844-464-3353 and you can also get in touch at listentothemiddle.com.

Hosting The Middle is long-time public media journalist Jeremy Hobson, who started in public radio at the age of nine hosting a show called Treehouse Radio in his hometown of Urbana, Illinois. Hobson spent more than seven years hosting NPR’s Here & Now and will be joined each week by two panel guests and take calls on some of the most important issues facing the country.