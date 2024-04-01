Boise State Public Radio acquires Sun Valley music station KWRV

Boise State Public Radio gained ownership of KWRV 91.9 FM in Sun Valley from Minnesota Public Radio on Monday, April 1.

This central Idaho radio station has been non-commercial public media since it launched in 1993. Minnesota Public Radio founded the radio service, building out the station and presenting classical music from its base in St. Paul, Minnesota. The call letters KWRV speak to its geographic location in the Wood River Valley.

After 31 years, the full-power station has joined the Boise State Public Radio family, and will be featured alongside its flagship news service, KBSS at 91.1 FM and on 100.3 FM.

“We are proud of Boise State Public Radio’s 45-year heritage in the state,” said Tom Michael, Boise State Public Radio general manager. “In the past few years, we have expanded our broadcast sites across Idaho, with additions in Lewiston, Pocatello, Cambridge and now Sun Valley. We hope to super-serve the residents of the Wood River Valley with this music service, complementing our existing news service.”

The new KWRV continues to feature classical music programming, alongside eclectic music programs on weekday evenings and weekends. Longstanding programs such as Classical Music (C24), Performance Today, and Pipedreams remain, with new additions like Boise Philharmonic Showcase and Sunday Concert Hall. Americana, folk, and rock are featured on weekday evenings with World Cafe and on Saturday mornings with Open Range Radio and Private Idaho, with local hosts.

“This is a great outcome for the station and the community,” said Duchesne Drew, President of Minnesota Public Radio. “We know KWRV is in good hands with Boise State Public Radio.”

Boise State Public Radio now has 14 full power stations and 10 translators in Idaho.