Boise State Public Radio brings home 17 awards from Idaho Press Club

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:57 PM MDT

Boise State Public Radio took home 17 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2023 contest.

The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and reporters Murphy Woodhouse, Rachel Cohen and Julie Luchetta received awards for their work. Newsroom intern Sofia Blenkinsop also took home several awards for her reporting with us.

General News Report - Audio

Election Report - Audio

Watchdog/Investigative Report

Serious Feature Report - Audio

Light Feature Report - Audio

Interview - Audio

News Talk Show

Use of Sound - Audio

Light Feature - Student

General News Report - Student

Feature Photography - Light

You can see all winners here.

Station News Station NewsNews AwardsIdaho Press Club
