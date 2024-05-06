Boise State Public Radio brings home 17 awards from Idaho Press Club
Boise State Public Radio took home 17 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2023 contest.
The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and reporters Murphy Woodhouse, Rachel Cohen and Julie Luchetta received awards for their work. Newsroom intern Sofia Blenkinsop also took home several awards for her reporting with us.
General News Report - Audio
- Murphy Woodhouse - Wildland firefighter pay issue - 1st place
- Rachel Cohen - Invasive mussel discovery in Idaho puts Pacific Northwest on alert - 2nd place
Election Report - Audio
- Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette, Hannah Gardoski – Breaking down Election Day results with Idaho Matters - 1st place
Watchdog/Investigative Report
- Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski – Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge - 1st place
Serious Feature Report - Audio
- Julie Luchetta - Los Caminos de la Vida shares the journeys of immigrants in their own voices - 1st place
- Rachel Cohen - Nez Perce tribe leads the way in protecting community from wildfire smoke indoors - 2nd place
- Murphy Woodhouse - New registry could shed light on link between wildland firefighting and cancer - 3rd place
Light Feature Report - Audio
- Julie Luchetta - Afghan Football Club brings home the Refugee Championship Soccer Cup - 1st place
- Arlie Sommer, Sáša Woodruff - Expressive Idaho 2023 - 3rd place
Interview - Audio
- Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Ruby Ridge through the eyes of FBI agents - 1st place
News Talk Show
- Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge - 1st place
Use of Sound - Audio
- Julie Luchetta - For these "Little Ones," enjoying the outdoors is second nature - 2nd place
- Murphy Woodhouse - Trying to keep salvageable items out of landfill, Boise holds first Repair Cafe - 3rd place
Light Feature - Student
- Sofia Blenkinsop - Independent record stores flourish as vinyl makes steady comeback - 1st place
General News Report - Student
- Sofia Blenkinsop - Want a safe summer outdoors? Start with your skin - 2nd place
- Sofia Blenkinsop - Amid anti-drag legislation, 2023 Boise Pride Fest encourages attendees to 'be proud and loud' - 3rd place
Feature Photography - Light
- Murphy Woodhouse - Volunteer trail workers - 1st place