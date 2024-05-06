Boise State Public Radio brings home 17 awards from Idaho Press Club

Boise State Public Radio took home 17 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2023 contest.

The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and reporters Murphy Woodhouse, Rachel Cohen and Julie Luchetta received awards for their work. Newsroom intern Sofia Blenkinsop also took home several awards for her reporting with us.

General News Report - Audio



Election Report - Audio

Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette, Hannah Gardoski – Breaking down Election Day results with Idaho Matters - 1st place

Watchdog/Investigative Report

Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski – Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge - 1st place

Serious Feature Report - Audio

Light Feature Report - Audio

Interview - Audio

Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Ruby Ridge through the eyes of FBI agents - 1st place

News Talk Show

Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge - 1st place

Use of Sound - Audio

Light Feature - Student

Sofia Blenkinsop - Independent record stores flourish as vinyl makes steady comeback - 1st place

General News Report - Student

Feature Photography - Light

Murphy Woodhouse - Volunteer trail workers - 1st place

You can see all winners here.