Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

March 27: Scandalized at Podfort

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM MST

As part of Treefort Music Festival, Boise State Public Radio is proud to participate in Podfort with our newest podcast, Scandalized: A Podcast of Political Impropriety.

Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler are political scientists at Boise State, and shameless gossips about political scandals. The corruption, the infidelity and the lying – it’s basically the nerd version of celebrity gossip. In Scandalized, Charlie and Jaci tell the stories of scandals throughout American history and chase them with a healthy dose of political science.

Come down and experience a live,in-person episode of Scandalized and other podcasts. Enjoy all sorts of topics ranging from local histories, goofy tales and unbelievable narratives. This event is free and open to the public – no Treefort wristband or ticket required!

When: Thursday, March 27
4:00 p.m.

Where: Boise Contemporary Theater
854 W Fulton St.
Boise, ID 83702
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

