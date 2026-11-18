Boise State Public Radio is proud to partner with Sun Valley Film Festival to kick-off the 2026 festival at the Argyros Theater in downtown Ketchum. Join us for the kickoff celebration with a reception and beverages at 3:00 p.m., followed by a screening at 4:00 p.m. featuring The New Yorker Shorts.

Hosted by George Prentice, An Evening with The New Yorker Shorts will present a curated selection of short films from 2026. Now in its 18th year, The New Yorker’s documentary series has earned 17 Oscar nominations and showcases some of the most compelling work in contemporary documentary and live-action short film. This selection of innovative short films, produced by both emerging and renowned filmmakers, offers uncommon perspectives on global issues that matter.

After the screening, George Prentice will host a conversation with Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine's acclaimed short-film program.

Please register here and use code BSPRMEMBER for free admission.

When: Wednesday, December 2

Reception at 3 p.m. and screening at 4 p.m.

Where: The Argyros Theater

120 S Main St, Ketchum ID 83340