Idaho Matters

Celebrating the past and present of Black Idahoans

By Samantha Wright
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
A historic picture of the Erma Hayman House. Jeanne Madry-Young Collection, MS078, Boise City Archives.
Jeanne Madry-Young Collection, MS078, Boise City Archives
A historic picture of the Erma Hayman House. Jeanne Madry-Young Collection, MS078, Boise City Archives.

Last week, the Department of Defense announced it would no longer honor cultural awareness months, including Black History Month, which is celebrated in February.

But a coalition that includes the Idaho State Museum, Idaho Black Community Alliance and Erma Hayman House is going forward with events to honor the contributions of Black Idahoans.

Nicole Inghilterra, the Idaho State Museum’s curator of collections and exhibitions, along with Tenisha Eastman-Dodson and Jennifer Yribar from Boise’s Erma Hayman House, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Black History Month in Idaho.

Idaho State Museum Erma Hayman
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
