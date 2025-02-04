Celebrating the past and present of Black Idahoans

Last week, the Department of Defense announced it would no longer honor cultural awareness months, including Black History Month, which is celebrated in February.

But a coalition that includes the Idaho State Museum, Idaho Black Community Alliance and Erma Hayman House is going forward with events to honor the contributions of Black Idahoans.

Nicole Inghilterra, the Idaho State Museum’s curator of collections and exhibitions, along with Tenisha Eastman-Dodson and Jennifer Yribar from Boise’s Erma Hayman House, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Black History Month in Idaho.

