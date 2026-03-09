-
Last week, Boise State Public Radio reported on an Idaho woman stranded in the Middle East as she tried to find a way out of the region amid escalating military strikes. Ten days after the beginning of the conflict, we have this update on her situation.
-
Boise State Public Radio spoke to Iranians watching the conflict from Idaho, as bombings continue in the Persian gulf.
-
As the U.S. expands its attacks on Iran, and Iran retaliates with bombardments across the Middle East, the conflict grows concurrently with its impact on the global economy.