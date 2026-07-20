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Idaho Matters

A bipartisan effort takes aim at the Treasure Valley's growing rat problem

By Samantha Wright
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
Alex Brandon
/
AP

It's no secret that rats are spreading across the Treasure Valley. In February we told you a female Norway rat can have five litters a year with an average of seven baby rats each time – that’s 35 new rats each year. They've made a home in the Treasure Valley, and they’re spreading fast.

Wild rats can carry all kinds of disease, from plague to typhus to hemorrhagic fever, and if they don’t make you sick, they can cost you thousands of dollars as they chew through the wiring in your house or your car.

Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise) has teamed up with a Republican legislator to sound the alarm over the spread of Norway and roof rats and to plead with local officials to help them come up with a centralized plan to fight them. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters has reached out to Rep. Gannon's opponent in the District 17 election, Republican James Nechwedowich, and asked him to come on the show with his plan to combat rats in Boise.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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