© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

As rat numbers climb, Ada County weighs response to growing infestation

By Samantha Wright
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:30 PM MST
Doug Greenberg
/
Flickr

A female Norway rat can have five litters a year with an average of seven baby rats each time — that’s 35 new rats each year.

Say half of those are girls, and all of them had 35 baby rats that year, that’s 612 new rats, and if half of them had babies, that’s something like 11,000 rats in a year, and given that they can get pregnant when they turn five weeks old, that’s actually a pretty conservative number.

This is the nightmare scenario that keeps Adam Schroeder up at night. He’s the director of the Ada County Weed, Pest & Mosquito Abatement, and he’s been sounding the alarm about the growing rat infestation that’s spreading its way around the Treasure Valley.

Tags
Idaho Matters Pests
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate