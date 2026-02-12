As rat numbers climb, Ada County weighs response to growing infestation

A female Norway rat can have five litters a year with an average of seven baby rats each time — that’s 35 new rats each year.

Say half of those are girls, and all of them had 35 baby rats that year, that’s 612 new rats, and if half of them had babies, that’s something like 11,000 rats in a year, and given that they can get pregnant when they turn five weeks old, that’s actually a pretty conservative number.