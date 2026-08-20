Fighting invasive rats in the Treasure Valley

Since the last time we talked about rats on Idaho Matters in July , the Central District Health Board has earmarked $250,000 to fight the invasive critters.

In July, Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise) teamed up with a Republican legislator to sound the alarm about the spread of Norway and roof rats and to plead with local officials to help develop a centralized plan to fight them.

Since February, we’ve been following Norway rats who’ve made a home in the Treasure Valley and have been spreading fast.

Rep. Gannon's opponent in the District 17 election, James Nechwedowich, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the ongoing rat problem.