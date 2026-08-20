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Idaho Matters

Fighting invasive rats in the Treasure Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published August 20, 2026 at 12:47 PM MDT
File photo of an invasive Norway rat.
USFWS
File photo of an invasive Norway rat.

Since the last time we talked about rats on Idaho Matters in July, the Central District Health Board has earmarked $250,000 to fight the invasive critters.

In July, Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise) teamed up with a Republican legislator to sound the alarm about the spread of Norway and roof rats and to plead with local officials to help develop a centralized plan to fight them.

Since February, we’ve been following Norway rats who’ve made a home in the Treasure Valley and have been spreading fast.

Rep. Gannon's opponent in the District 17 election, James Nechwedowich, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the ongoing rat problem.

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Idaho Matters Invasive SpeciesNorway Rat
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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