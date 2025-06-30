Boise State Public Radio to be off air overnight Monday

Boise State Public Radio will be off air overnight Monday into Tuesday for stations in the Boise area. Major electrical work is being done ahead of new transmitter installations at the Deer Point broadcast site, and electricians will need to shut down power to the building and generator.

Boise stations will be on reduced power with less area coverage starting at around 9 p.m. and then full off air from midnight to 5 a.m. Nighttime listeners can hear the streams we are offer on our website.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work with other broadcasters performing work at the shared broadcast site.