Boise State Public Radio to be off air overnight Monday

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:26 PM MDT
Boise State Public Radio

Boise State Public Radio will be off air overnight Monday into Tuesday for stations in the Boise area. Major electrical work is being done ahead of new transmitter installations at the Deer Point broadcast site, and electricians will need to shut down power to the building and generator.

Boise stations will be on reduced power with less area coverage starting at around 9 p.m. and then full off air from midnight to 5 a.m. Nighttime listeners can hear the streams we are offer on our website.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work with other broadcasters performing work at the shared broadcast site.

Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
