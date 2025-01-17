Disruptions expected for stations in the Wood River Valley

Listeners in the Wood River Valley should expect disruptions Friday, Jan. 17 due to our engineers making repairs to the Boise State Public Radio transmission system.

Stations included are 91.1 and 100.3 for our news stations, 91.1 HD-2 and 107.5 in Pocatello for music and for BSPR Jazz on 91.5 HD-3, 90.5 and 93.5. These disruptions should happen between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

The repairs are for the main transmitter, after a failure of one of the power amplifier modules happened at the end of 2024. That transmitter had become more unstable and began shutting down entirely at random times. You can see more information about that on our contact page, under engineering.

If you're experiencing a problem with one of our stations, have a question for our engineers or would like to leave a comment, please call 208-426-3615 to reach an engineer or leave a voicemail for our engineering team. If you leave a voicemail, please leave details including what location you are listening at, what frequency your radio is tuned to, and what time it was when the issue occurred. You can also send us information about a problem by using this form.

We will provide an update here when the work is done and the disruptions are finished. Thank you for your patience.