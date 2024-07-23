Eastern Oregon wildfires fill Treasure Valley with ‘significant’ smoke

Treasure Valley residents woke up Tuesday to one of the smokiest days in recent years. Much of the smoke is coming from the Durkee Fire, along with the Cow Fire, both in Eastern Oregon. That’s according to David Luft, with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

”The last few years, we have had long term persistent smoke impacts, but we have not had as much of a significant, immediate impact from a very close fire like we're having right now," Luft said.

The Boise office air quality manager says that conditions can fluctuate widely during the day, but still advises residents to limit outdoor activities and reduce their driving.

“Basically staying indoors, keeping your windows shut, running your HVAC system and limiting activities,” said Luft.

He said July is typically one of the heaviest months for smoke impacts, but that such conditions can stretch into October.