© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Eastern Oregon wildfires fill Treasure Valley with ‘significant’ smoke

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sophia Darlings
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT
Durkee Fire flames in sage and Juniper on July 17, 2024
InciWeb
Durkee Fire flames in sage and Juniper on July 17, 2024

Treasure Valley residents woke up Tuesday to one of the smokiest days in recent years. Much of the smoke is coming from the Durkee Fire, along with the Cow Fire, both in Eastern Oregon. That’s according to David Luft, with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

”The last few years, we have had long term persistent smoke impacts, but we have not had as much of a significant, immediate impact from a very close fire like we're having right now," Luft said.

The Boise office air quality manager says that conditions can fluctuate widely during the day, but still advises residents to limit outdoor activities and reduce their driving.

“Basically staying indoors, keeping your windows shut, running your HVAC system and limiting activities,” said Luft.

He said July is typically one of the heaviest months for smoke impacts, but that such conditions can stretch into October.
Tags
Weather OregonAda CountyWildfire SmokeAir QualityIdaho Department of Environmental Quality
Sophia Darlings
I am currently in my junior year at Boise State University studying my major in Communications, along with a minor in Journalism and certificate in Social Media Creator.
See stories by Sophia Darlings

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate