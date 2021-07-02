Tracking Wildfires In Idaho

Austin Catlin BLM wildland firefighters responded to the Walker Levee Fire in Idaho

The latest information on fires across Idaho that have evacuation orders, or pose threats to populations, structures or certain wilderness areas.

These are the fires we're currently tracking.

Dixie Fire

Updated July 9 at 5:25 p.m.

Where: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, 15 miles south of Elk City, near the Dixie community. It is located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Red River Ranger District.

Size: Approximately 11,000 acres, 0% contained

Evacuation Orders: Evacuations are happening for residents living around the Dixie fire, including Dixie and Comstock.

Idaho County Sheriff deputies are notifying residents and ask that people follow its Facebook page for updates.

Road Closures: The Idaho County Sheriff says roads in the area may be intermittently closed based on fire activity.

Latest Conditions: The fire has continued to burn actively and is spreading in all directions, but especially to the south. Extreme, wind-driven conditions. Aviation and ground resources are on scene with aircraft dropping retardant along Forest Service Road #222 from Dixie to Dixie Summit. A Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed command of firefighting efforts at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Cause: Lightning

Aspen Gulch Fire

Updated July 9 5:20 p.m.

Where: 17 miles North East of Hailey near Mormon Hill

Size: Approximately 64 acres

Evacuation Orders: None

Road Closures: None

Latest Conditions: The fire is currently burning in broken timber and sage brush. Fire personnel and aerial resources are working the fire and additional resources have been ordered, including a Type 3 Incident Management Team. Weather predictions indicate the potential for growth on the fire Friday. The fire is in a remote area with heavy down timber and snags.

Cause: Unknown

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) held a press conference Thursday, July 1 to forecast Idaho's wildfire season. Senior producer Frankie Barnhill live tweeted the event — follow along on the thread below:

"Multi-year compounding conditions" + increased interest in using public lands is of a big concern to @BLMIdahoFire this summer — Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021

"Warm and dry is the forecast for Idaho" says Nick Nauslar, Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center — Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021

"No relief in sight" in August says Nick Nauslar, Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center pic.twitter.com/AAB4i0aFaA — Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021

A personal request from Harvey: "Please do not use aerial fireworks anywhere in the state" — Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021