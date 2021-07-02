Tracking Wildfires In Idaho
These are the fires we're currently tracking.
_________________________________
Dixie Fire
Updated July 9 at 5:25 p.m.
Where: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, 15 miles south of Elk City, near the Dixie community. It is located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Red River Ranger District.
Size: Approximately 11,000 acres, 0% contained
Evacuation Orders: Evacuations are happening for residents living around the Dixie fire, including Dixie and Comstock.
Idaho County Sheriff deputies are notifying residents and ask that people follow its Facebook page for updates.
Road Closures: The Idaho County Sheriff says roads in the area may be intermittently closed based on fire activity.
Latest Conditions: The fire has continued to burn actively and is spreading in all directions, but especially to the south. Extreme, wind-driven conditions. Aviation and ground resources are on scene with aircraft dropping retardant along Forest Service Road #222 from Dixie to Dixie Summit. A Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed command of firefighting efforts at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Cause: Lightning
_________________________________
Aspen Gulch Fire
Updated July 9 5:20 p.m.
Where: 17 miles North East of Hailey near Mormon Hill
Size: Approximately 64 acres
Evacuation Orders: None
Road Closures: None
Latest Conditions: The fire is currently burning in broken timber and sage brush. Fire personnel and aerial resources are working the fire and additional resources have been ordered, including a Type 3 Incident Management Team. Weather predictions indicate the potential for growth on the fire Friday. The fire is in a remote area with heavy down timber and snags.
Cause: Unknown
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) held a press conference Thursday, July 1 to forecast Idaho's wildfire season. Senior producer Frankie Barnhill live tweeted the event — follow along on the thread below:
"Multi-year compounding conditions" + increased interest in using public lands is of a big concern to @BLMIdahoFire this summer— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
Ooof. pic.twitter.com/dbNeeb3qrO— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
"Warm and dry is the forecast for Idaho" says Nick Nauslar, Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
"No relief in sight" in August says Nick Nauslar, Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center pic.twitter.com/AAB4i0aFaA— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
A personal request from Harvey: "Please do not use aerial fireworks anywhere in the state"— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
"We should have a to-go bag and a plan to evacuate" says Brett Van Paepeghem, Idaho Firewise— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) July 1, 2021
Paging my family in Missoula who is working on this FINALLY right now after my prodding. PESTER YOUR FAMILIES FOLKS. Get your to-go bag ready