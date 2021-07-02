© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How to stay safe during Idaho's heat wave.

Tracking Wildfires In Idaho

Boise State Public Radio | By Staff
Published July 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM MDT
Updated July 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT
A wildland firefighter stands watching a large fire engulf a field at night,
Austin Catlin
BLM wildland firefighters responded to the Walker Levee Fire in Idaho

The latest information on fires across Idaho that have evacuation orders, or pose threats to populations, structures or certain wilderness areas.

These are the fires we're currently tracking.
_________________________________

Dixie Fire

Updated July 9 at 5:25 p.m.
Where: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, 15 miles south of Elk City, near the Dixie community. It is located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Red River Ranger District.
Size: Approximately 11,000 acres, 0% contained
Evacuation Orders: Evacuations are happening for residents living around the Dixie fire, including Dixie and Comstock.
Idaho County Sheriff deputies are notifying residents and ask that people follow its Facebook page for updates.
Road Closures: The Idaho County Sheriff says roads in the area may be intermittently closed based on fire activity.
Latest Conditions: The fire has continued to burn actively and is spreading in all directions, but especially to the south. Extreme, wind-driven conditions. Aviation and ground resources are on scene with aircraft dropping retardant along Forest Service Road #222 from Dixie to Dixie Summit. A Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed command of firefighting efforts at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Cause: Lightning
_________________________________

Aspen Gulch Fire

Updated July 9 5:20 p.m.
Where: 17 miles North East of Hailey near Mormon Hill
Size: Approximately 64 acres
Evacuation Orders: None
Road Closures: None
Latest Conditions: The fire is currently burning in broken timber and sage brush. Fire personnel and aerial resources are working the fire and additional resources have been ordered, including a Type 3 Incident Management Team. Weather predictions indicate the potential for growth on the fire Friday. The fire is in a remote area with heavy down timber and snags.
Cause: Unknown

