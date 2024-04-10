© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

For the first time, NCAA women's basketball championship drew more viewers than men's

By Kai McNamee,
Gus Contreras
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:58 PM MDT

A record number of people watched NCAA women's basketball this year. The Iowa-South Carolina game average almost 19 million viewers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kai McNamee
Gus Contreras

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate