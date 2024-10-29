Idaho has a constitutional amendment on the ballot about noncitizen voting
In the past few weeks, we’ve been doing a lot of reporting on Proposition One - the citizens initiative that would open Idaho's primaries and establish a ranked choice voting system in Idaho.
But there’s another statewide question on the ballot this year and it has to do with whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in Idaho.
You’ll see it on the ballot labeled as “Proposed Idaho Constitutional Amendment SJR 102” and here to help break it down for Idaho Matters is McKay Cunningham, constitutional scholar and graduate professor at the College of Idaho.