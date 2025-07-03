© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Families of victims have mixed reactions to guilty plea in University of Idaho student murders

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta,
Jaime GearyHenry D'Souza
Published July 3, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Victims Advocate Attorney Leander James speaks to reporters on behalf of Maddie Mogen’s family, following the guilty plea hearing in the Kohberger case at the Ada County courthouse.
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
Victims Advocate Attorney Leander James speaks to reporters on behalf of Maddie Mogen’s family, following the guilty plea hearing in the Kohberger case at the Ada County courthouse.

During a hearing at the Ada County House on Wednesday, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho students . The verdict comes after Kohberger accepted a plea deal announced over the weekend. The families of the victims had mixed reactions to the agreement.

The plea means Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison without possibility of parole for one count of burglary and four counts of first degree homicide. Last year, a judge ruled Kohberger could face the death penalty but this ensures he will not be executed.

In the courtroom, the defendant admitted guilt, answering either ‘yes’ or ‘guilty’ to each charge listed by Ada County Judge Steven Hippler.

Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson went over the events of that night, his voice breaking with emotion when recounting the November 2022 night when students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Gonzalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed.

Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at Washington State University, admitted to driving to Moscow, entering the off campus house where the four victims were spending the night, and stabbing them to death.

In a facebook post from earlier in the day, the Goncalves family excoriated the prosecutor for striking the plea without consulting them, calling it a “deal with the devil.”

“Thompson robbed us of our day in court. No negotiations, no jury of our peers, not even the pretense of cooperation and fairness,” the post reads.

Several dozens of media outlets, vloggers, and reporters from across the country packed the front of the courthouse.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, again expressed anger that prosecutors did not discuss the plea with the families of the victims, who found out about it over the weekend. On the sidewalk, he was swarmed by journalists.

“You don't think four life sentences is justice?” One asked.

“No, of course not. It's daycare,” Goncalves answered. “Prison is daycare.

The family of the other victims said they agreed with the deal.

After the hearing, Attorney for Madison Mogen’s family, Leander James read a statement on their behalf, saying the guilty verdict gave them closure:

“We support the plea agreement 100%, while we know there are some who do not support it. We ask that they respect our belief that this is the best outcome possible for the victims, their families, and the state of Idaho.”

“For all parents who have endured the loss of a child. We know recovery is a long and at times an almost unbearable journey. But you are not alone. And there is hope and there is healing,” James added.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23rd.

Reporters Jaime Geary and Henry D’Souza contributed to this reporting. 
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary
Henry D'Souza
I’m a summer newsroom intern from the Chicago suburbs with a passion for storytelling and learning about anything and everything. I’m going into my senior year at the University of Iowa, where I study English and Philosophy.
See stories by Henry D'Souza

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate