Families of victims have mixed reactions to guilty plea in University of Idaho student murders

During a hearing at the Ada County House on Wednesday, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho students . The verdict comes after Kohberger accepted a plea deal announced over the weekend . The families of the victims had mixed reactions to the agreement.

The plea means Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison without possibility of parole for one count of burglary and four counts of first degree homicide. Last year, a judge ruled Kohberger could face the death penalty but this ensures he will not be executed.

In the courtroom, the defendant admitted guilt, answering either ‘yes’ or ‘guilty’ to each charge listed by Ada County Judge Steven Hippler.

Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson went over the events of that night, his voice breaking with emotion when recounting the November 2022 night when students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Gonzalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed.

Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at Washington State University, admitted to driving to Moscow, entering the off campus house where the four victims were spending the night, and stabbing them to death.

In a facebook post from earlier in the day, the Goncalves family excoriated the prosecutor for striking the plea without consulting them, calling it a “deal with the devil.”

“Thompson robbed us of our day in court. No negotiations, no jury of our peers, not even the pretense of cooperation and fairness,” the post reads.

Several dozens of media outlets, vloggers, and reporters from across the country packed the front of the courthouse.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, again expressed anger that prosecutors did not discuss the plea with the families of the victims, who found out about it over the weekend. On the sidewalk, he was swarmed by journalists.

“You don't think four life sentences is justice?” One asked.

“No, of course not. It's daycare,” Goncalves answered. “Prison is daycare.

The family of the other victims said they agreed with the deal.

After the hearing, Attorney for Madison Mogen’s family, Leander James read a statement on their behalf, saying the guilty verdict gave them closure:

“We support the plea agreement 100%, while we know there are some who do not support it. We ask that they respect our belief that this is the best outcome possible for the victims, their families, and the state of Idaho.”

“For all parents who have endured the loss of a child. We know recovery is a long and at times an almost unbearable journey. But you are not alone. And there is hope and there is healing,” James added.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23rd.

Reporters Jaime Geary and Henry D’Souza contributed to this reporting.

