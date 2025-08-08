The future of artificial skin that responds to touch and temperature

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "The skin we're in"

Anna Maria Coclite is developing artificial skin, even more sensitive than our own. For burn victims and beyond, this "smart skin" has the potential to restore sensation to our body's largest organ.

About Anna Maria Coclite

Anna Maria Coclite is a professor in the Department of Physics, University of Bari Aldo Moro, in Italy. Previously, she was a postdoctoral associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an associate professor at the Institute of Solid State Physics.

Her research interests focus on materials science, including thin film technologies and nanomaterials. In 2016, she received a European Research Council grant to study the sensors for artificial skins, or"smart skin."

