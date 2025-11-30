© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

Jamaican residents wonder what's next after climate-change-driven Hurricane Melissa

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST

Hurricane Melissa left Jamaica reeling and as scientists tie its unprecedented power to climate change, people are wondering what comes next.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate