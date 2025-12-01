© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

Is Russia interested in lasting peace between it and Ukraine? A historian weighs in

By A Martínez
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with historian Oleksa Drachewych about the Kremlin's position on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate