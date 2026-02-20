© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PMJA - Collaborative

Boise State Public Radio News
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:18 PM MST

Our Living Lands is a weekly, 5-minute climate segment focusing on Indigenous solutions to climate change across the country. The program, which launched in October 2024, is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, and Native Public Media. Our team includes a producer and editor based out of the Mountain West News Bureau, a host out of Koahnic, and a distribution team at Native Voice 1. We also collaborate on stories with reporters and editors at stations across the country. Dozens of stations—including both tribal stations and NPR stations—now carry “Our Living Lands.” In our inaugural year, we featured voices from over three dozen tribes, ranging from the Aleutian chain in Alaska to the Everglades in Florida, and everything in between. Our features and interviews have explored the difficult decisions tribes are making about leaving their land, the power of providing firewood to elders, and even head-bangingly loud heavy metal music. These stories touch on culture, environment, politics, and much more.

FOR JUDGES: The playable audio above is a combined file of five OLL episodes. Links to each individual episode are below.

EPISODE LINKS

How Indigenous heavy metal music is responding to climate change

A man with long, shaggy hair tips a microphone and mouth wide open sings passionately into a microphone. He's tipping the mic stand forward with his tattooed arm.
Stefan Brending
/
Wikimedia Commons
Testament lead singer Chuck Billy is one of several Indigenous metal artists singing about environmental destruction.

What climate change means for Indigenous life in the Arctic

A woman is dressed in a heavy parka with a fur-lined hood. She is posing for a portrait and holding the bottom of the hood with both hands. She is outdoors, a truck visible behind her and it is sunny with a cloudy sky.
Priscilla Frankson
Priscilla Frankson, an Iñupiaq researcher from Point Hope (Tikiġaq), huddles in a parka. She believes Indigenous people will continue to find ways to adapt to climate change in the Arctic. “There are a lot of changes happening,” Frankson said. “But like at the end of the day, it is just something that we also have to adapt to.”

How the Washoe Tribe built a business to sustain a firewood bank for their elders

Jacob Vann, a crewmember of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California's wood yard, takes a break from chainsawing timber logs on April 4, 2025.
Kaleb Roedel
/
Mountain West News Bureau
Jacob Vann, a crewmember of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California's wood yard, takes a break from chainsawing timber logs on April 4, 2025.

A new book exploring Yurok land, water, and life

Book cover of The Water Remembers by Amy Bowers Cordalis. The image shows a woman wearing a green dress standing on the shore of a river with trees rising up in the background.
Book cover image courtesy of Little, Brown and Company
The Water Remembers is a blend of memoir and history about Amy Bowers Cordalis’ family and the Yurok struggle to protect the Klamath River

As climate change threatens subsistence, Savoonga is going from reindeer herding to a red meat industry

Ice cellars, constructed of wood boards, rest on a grassy field with the ocean looming in the background.
Alena Naiden / The Alaska Desk
Several ice cellars in Savoonga on Sept. 25, 2025.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate