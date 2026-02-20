PMJA - Collaborative

Our Living Lands is a weekly, 5-minute climate segment focusing on Indigenous solutions to climate change across the country. The program, which launched in October 2024, is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, and Native Public Media. Our team includes a producer and editor based out of the Mountain West News Bureau, a host out of Koahnic, and a distribution team at Native Voice 1. We also collaborate on stories with reporters and editors at stations across the country. Dozens of stations—including both tribal stations and NPR stations—now carry “Our Living Lands.” In our inaugural year, we featured voices from over three dozen tribes, ranging from the Aleutian chain in Alaska to the Everglades in Florida, and everything in between. Our features and interviews have explored the difficult decisions tribes are making about leaving their land, the power of providing firewood to elders, and even head-bangingly loud heavy metal music. These stories touch on culture, environment, politics, and much more.

Book cover image courtesy of Little, Brown and Company The Water Remembers is a blend of memoir and history about Amy Bowers Cordalis’ family and the Yurok struggle to protect the Klamath River