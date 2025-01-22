© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Four Idaho chefs from Boise, Caldwell and Stanley named semifinalists for James Beard Award

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:43 PM MST
James Beard Awards

Four chefs from Idaho have been named semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Award in the Best Chef (Mountain) division. Other chefs in the division come from Montana, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

The Idaho semifinalists are Benjamin Barlow of the Stanley Supper Club in Stanley, Salvador Alamilla of Amano in Caldwell, Rémi Courcenet and Nathan Whitley of Terroir in Boise and Cal Elliott of The Avery in Boise.

Amano said on Instagram they are grateful to be nominated among the other restaurants. Stanley Supper Club also posted about the nomination, saying this time they are not as blindsided by the announcement but "it still feels wild."

Both Alamilla and Barlow were named semifinalists for the award in 2024. Matt Vawter of Rootstalk in Breckenridge, Colorado ultimately won the award for the Mountain region.

Kris Komori of KIN won the award in 2023, Idaho's first.

Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and outstanding bakery.

This year marks the 35th year of the James Beard Awards. Nominees will be announced on April 2 and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16.

Check out the full list of semifinalists here.

Tags
Arts & Culture James BeardJames Beard Award
Katie Kloppenburg
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

