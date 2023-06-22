Fire season has started with multiple human-caused fires in southwest Idaho
Fire managers are reminding people to do their part in preventing human-caused fires after the Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation resources responded to three wildfires Wednesday.
All three fires are believed to be human-caused and are contained, with control estimated sometime on Thursday.
The Ham Fire, located about 16 miles southeast of Hammett, is estimated at 125 acres. The fire is burning in grass and brush and was contained just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Black Fire is located about eight miles south of Boise near Blacks Creek Road. It was mapped at 563 acres and is burning in grass and brush.
The Freeze Fire is located near Little Freezeout south of Emmett. This fire was estimated at 25+ acres and is burning in grass and brush. The estimated control is set for 12 p.m. on Thursday.
While fire season is off to a slow start in southwest Idaho because of frequent moisture, BLM says the multiple fires demonstrate the potential for an active summer.