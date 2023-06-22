© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Fire season has started with multiple human-caused fires in southwest Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM MDT
Gray smoke rises above a grassy plain. You can still see the blue sky behind the smoke.
Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire
The Black Fire burning 10 miles away from Boise near Blacks Creek Road.

Fire managers are reminding people to do their part in preventing human-caused fires after the Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation resources responded to three wildfires Wednesday.

All three fires are believed to be human-caused and are contained, with control estimated sometime on Thursday.

The Ham Fire, located about 16 miles southeast of Hammett, is estimated at 125 acres. The fire is burning in grass and brush and was contained just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Black Fire is located about eight miles south of Boise near Blacks Creek Road. It was mapped at 563 acres and is burning in grass and brush.

The Freeze Fire is located near Little Freezeout south of Emmett. This fire was estimated at 25+ acres and is burning in grass and brush. The estimated control is set for 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Dark smoke rises above a line of trees with mountains visible on the right side of the picture.
Your guide to Idaho's wildfire season
From air quality concerns to evacuations, wildfires impact pretty much everyone. We've rounded up some resources to make sure you're prepared as we head into Idaho's wildfire season.
Learn More

While fire season is off to a slow start in southwest Idaho because of frequent moisture, BLM says the multiple fires demonstrate the potential for an active summer.

Tags
Environment WildfiresWildfires 2023
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate