© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Boise participating in an urban heat study fighting climate change. Here’s how

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel,
Sofia BlenkinsopSophia Darlings
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:22 AM MDT
A big white sign with a blue frame and faded City of Boise logo, sitting on stone bricks says "Parks & Recreation - Borah Park" with an address "801 S. Aurora Dr." at the bottom.
Mónica Esquivel
/
Boise State Public Radio

Following a string of record-breaking temperatures, many Idahoans are looking for ways to beat the heat like staying indoors, floating the river and using cooling devices.

The City of Boise is participating in an urban heat study this summer to combat the effects of climate change.

On a hot July day, kids splashed and played in the pool. Not too far away, on the other side of the park, Logan Rivera was setting up a tripod for a small orange weather sensor. He’s part of a youth crew working for the Idaho Conservation Corps.

“We just collect the weather data, so the stuff like, you know, the wind speeds, uh, the directions of it, temperature, humidity, all that stuff, and then send it to a national interbase,” said Rivera.

Rivera is part of several youth crews helping with the urban heat study. The program lets students earn money and school credit, while they learn about the effects of climate change and how to support the development of urban forests where they live.

“I wanted to be productive and do something community based,” he said.

Many students like Rivera are passionate about the environment and want to play a role in maintaining it.

The Idaho Conservation Corps recently received a $4 million federal grant to fund forestry projects aimed at fighting climate change in the Treasure Valley. Some neighborhoods, however, are hotter than others because there aren’t enough trees to cool them down.

“The reason we chose the Borah Neighborhood Association is it is one of the neighborhoods that we've identified as having high heat, and we would like to help put into place practices and policies that can help improve quality of life for residents here,” said Lance Davisson, the executive director of the Treasure Valley Canopy Network.

Davisson said Boise is one of four cities across the nation participating in this project, and that crews are out in the field three days a week collecting data from the heat sensors installed around town.

The information gathered can help the city determine which areas need the most improvement and come up with strategies to reduce temperatures, so families can feel comfortable spending more time outside.
Tags
Environment City of BoiseBoise ParksHeat WaveYouthClimate ChangeEnvironment
Mónica Esquivel
I am currently a junior at Boise State University majoring in Communication with Minors in Spanish and Mexican American Studies. I have also earned my certificate in American Sign Language (ASL). I am fortunate to have taken several educational and inspirational communication and media writing courses while at Boise State. I have been able to witness the power of communication at its best, and the dire consequences of a lack thereof. I seek to exist in a space where I am part of the flow of information, catalyst for positive change and a facilitator for inclusivity and respectful discourse.
See stories by Mónica Esquivel
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop
Sophia Darlings
I am currently in my junior year at Boise State University studying my major in Communications, along with a minor in Journalism and certificate in Social Media Creator.
See stories by Sophia Darlings

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate