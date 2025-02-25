Idaho Ag Dept. starts second round of Snake River quagga treatment

On Monday, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) began treating several ponds in the middle Snake River with potash, a treatment used to exterminate quagga mussels.

The department said potash is made from potassium chloride and kills the mussels without harming local wildlife.

Quagga mussels were first observed in the Snake River in September 2023. These dime-sized mollusks are an invasive aquatic species that can quickly multiply, damaging water valves and harming local ecosystems.

Quagga mussels originated from Eastern Europe and can be found throughout the United States.

This is the second round of quagga chemical treatments by the ISDA. The river was treated with Natrix in 2024, a copper-based compound made to kill invasive mollusk species.

The department said they will continue to monitor the water quality in case any additional extermination measures are needed. Mandatory quagga inspections will still be conducted on watercraft traveling between the Broken and Hansen bridges near Twin Falls.