© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Click here for Wood River Valley station status

Idaho Ag Dept. starts second round of Snake River quagga treatment

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
A dime surrounded by quagga mussels of increasing size.
Invasive Species of Idaho
/
Idaho State Department of Agriculture

On Monday, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) began treating several ponds in the middle Snake River with potash, a treatment used to exterminate quagga mussels.

The department said potash is made from potassium chloride and kills the mussels without harming local wildlife.

Quagga mussels were first observed in the Snake River in September 2023. These dime-sized mollusks are an invasive aquatic species that can quickly multiply, damaging water valves and harming local ecosystems.

Quagga mussels originated from Eastern Europe and can be found throughout the United States.

This is the second round of quagga chemical treatments by the ISDA. The river was treated with Natrix in 2024, a copper-based compound made to kill invasive mollusk species.

The department said they will continue to monitor the water quality in case any additional extermination measures are needed. Mandatory quagga inspections will still be conducted on watercraft traveling between the Broken and Hansen bridges near Twin Falls.
Tags
Environment Idaho State Department of AgricultureWildlifeSnake RiverQuagga Mussel
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate