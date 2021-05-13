Kids 12 And Up Can Now Schedule Pfizer Vaccine Appointments In Idaho

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has formally adopted a recommendation to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year olds.

Major Idaho health clinics are already taking walk-ins and making appointments for this age group. Systems here have been ready for a week for this final go-ahead.

St. Luke's Medical Health Director ,Dr. Laura McGeorge, told Idaho Matters the demand to vaccinate kids is going to be similar to when shots first came out for adults and they’re ready .

“We have a lot of vaccines available, a lot of capacity we are working through,” McGeorge said, “we anticipated going live this week.”

Immunocompromised children often can’t get the vaccine, she said, which makes it important for the kids who can get it, to get it.

The St. Alphonsus Health System is also ready, especially at its high-capacity clinic in Meridian.

Dr. Steve Emerson, Chief Clinical Officer for the hospital group said as the virus evolves, more people need to get vaccinated.

"We've entered a new era of COVID,” Emerson said last week. “The majority of strains are mutant strains, which are causing more serious illness, higher risk of death.”

Parents or guardians should expect side effects for their kids similar to those in adults.

