Is The Pandemic An 'Endemic'? Idaho Doctors Think We'll Live With COVID Forever
Two Idaho doctors consider the future of COVID-19 as an endemic, as well as the expected availability of vaccinations to children. Idaho Matters explores these and other listener questions.
"It has been a pandemic, it still is a pandemic, but there are places now where this virus is endemic. It's both right now. Things can change for the better or for the worse."
Dr. David Pate
Our doctor panel today:
- Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System
- Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's coronavirus task force