Is The Pandemic An 'Endemic'? Idaho Doctors Think We'll Live With COVID Forever

Published May 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT
Two Idaho doctors consider the future of COVID-19 as an endemic, as well as the expected availability of vaccinations to children. Idaho Matters explores these and other listener questions.

"It has been a pandemic, it still is a pandemic, but there are places now where this virus is endemic. It's both right now. Things can change for the better or for the worse."
Dr. David Pate

Our doctor panel today:

  • Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System
  • Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's coronavirus task force

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon.
