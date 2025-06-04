© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 4, 2025

By Samantha Wright,
Lucina Glynn
Published June 4, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT
C Drying
/
Unsplash
From bird flu to New World screwworm U.S. cattle face danger.

U.S. cattle face growing threats from diseases. As bird flu invades farms, a team of scientists race to slow the spread by developing the first mRNA bird-flu vaccine for cattle. Could this be the answer to reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission and protect livestock?

Adding to the attack on farms, the New World screwworm is advancing across the northwest. The Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service has suspended importation of live cattle and bison from Mexico in response.

In other health news, a new study has identified a possible link between Alzheimer’s disease and the cold-sore causing herpes virus. The discovery may be a crucial step towards developing prevention strategies and innovative treatments.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer questions.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
