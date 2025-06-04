Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 4, 2025

U.S. cattle face growing threats from diseases. As bird flu invades farms, a team of scientists race to slow the spread by developing the first mRNA bird-flu vaccine for cattle. Could this be the answer to reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission and protect livestock?

Adding to the attack on farms, the New World screwworm is advancing across the northwest. The Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service has suspended importation of live cattle and bison from Mexico in response.

In other health news, a new study has identified a possible link between Alzheimer’s disease and the cold-sore causing herpes virus. The discovery may be a crucial step towards developing prevention strategies and innovative treatments.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer questions.