Jury finds former lawmaker guilty of raping a legislative intern

Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has been found guilty of raping a 19-year-old intern in March 2021.

The jury acquitted von Ehlinger on a second charge of forceable penetration with a foreign object.

He could face up to life in prison.

While the trial has mostly run smoothly without much drama, it’s been punctuated by intense moments of emotion.

Jane Doe briefly testified Wednesday. From almost the moment she took the witness stand, her eyes and head drifted around the courtroom. She kept her answers short – just a few words at most – and relayed them to the court in a quiet voice.

Doe, at times, stared towards von Ehlinger, despite prosecutor Katelyn Farley’s instructions to focus on her instead.

As she began to recount the alleged rape, she suddenly said, “I can’t do this,” abruptly leaving the witness stand. Doe then waved to the jury, said, “You’re welcome,” and forcefully pushed her way through the exit door.

Judge Michael Reardon instructed the jury to pretend as though she had never taken the stand since von Ehlinger’s attorney didn’t have an opportunity to cross-exam her, which is a right guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment.

“As it stands now, you must strike it from your minds,” Reardon said.

In previous testimony and written statements to a House ethics committee, Doe claims von Ehlinger laid on top of her, pinned her arms down with his legs and forced her to perform oral sex.

When he took the stand in his own defense Thursday, von Ehlinger denied those allegations.

“She did it completely willingly,” he said of Doe performing oral sex on him.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

