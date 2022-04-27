Alleged victim walks out of courtroom in von Ehlinger rape trial

“I can’t do this,” Jane Doe said abruptly as she began describing the beginning of her alleged rape by former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger Tuesday afternoon.

Dressed in a gray jacket, black pants and brown top with a cross necklace, Doe stood up, walked away from the witness stand, waved toward the jury and said, “You’re welcome,” before forcefully opening the exit door.

She had only testified for a few minutes.

Boise State Public Radio does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault and is using the pseudonym Jane Doe to refer to her.

Before leaving the courtroom, Doe’s eyes often wandered around the courtroom, sometimes taking a few seconds to answer yes or no questions. She quietly replied with one-word sentences.

Doe, at times, stared at von Ehlinger across the courtroom. Prosecutor Katelyn Farley told Doe several times to focus on her instead.

Revisiting that night in March 2021, Doe said she didn’t remember where they went to dinner in Boise, but she said von Ehlinger had picked her up in front of the state capitol building.

“After dinner, where did you go?” Farley asked.

“His apartment,” Doe said, after a long pause.

There, she said she ate Oreo cookies on top of faux fur while von Ehlinger was out of the room.

Doe said he then scooped her into his arms and took her to his bedroom.

She alleged he laid her down, removed his clothes and climbed on top of her. That’s when Doe said von Ehlinger tried to put his fingers between her legs, though she said she closed her knees.

After she walked out of the courtroom, 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon told the jury they could not use any of that information during deliberations because von Ehlinger's attorney wasn't able to cross-examine her, as is his Sixth Amendment right.

“As it stands now, you must strike it from your minds,” Reardon said.

Von Ehlinger has pleaded not guilty to felony rape and sexual assault charges. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.