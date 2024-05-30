Chad Daybell found guilty on all charges after less than 12 hours of jury deliberation

Chad Daybell has been found guilty on multiple first degree murder charges, multiple conspiracy to commit murder charges, grand theft and two insurance fraud charges. The prosecution and defense rested earlier this week, and the jury came back with a verdict in less than 12 hours.

The verdict was read shortly after 2 p.m. The jury ruled as follows:



Count one, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (Tylee Ryan): Guilty

Count two, first degree murder (Tylee Ryan): Guilty

Count three, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (JJ Vallow): Guilty

Count four, first degree murder (JJ Vallow): Guilty

Count five, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (Tammy Daybell): Guilty

Count six, first degree murder (Tammy Daybell): Guilty

Count seven, grand theft: Guilty

Count eight, insurance fraud: Guilty

Count nine, insurance fraud: Guilty

The court is now in recess for an hour. After the recess, the court will begin the sentencing phase. Daybell faces the death penalty.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. She is currently in the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona facing further charges of first degree murder and premeditated first degree murder.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio