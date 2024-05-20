LIVE UPDATES
Idaho May 2024 Primary Election Live Updates
- Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
- You can register to vote at the polls with valid identification and a document that shows your name and address
- Check out our voter's guide here
Election Day is almost here in Idaho, with polls opening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Results will begin to come in shortly after 8 p.m.
In Ada County, 7,264 people voted early and 11,120 absentee ballots out of 22,215 ballots issued have been received.
Boise State Public Radio will keep you updated on the election right here on our website.