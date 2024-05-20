© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston is off the air

LIVE UPDATES

Idaho May 2024 Primary Election Live Updates

Published May 20, 2024 at 12:24 PM MDT
A sign in the forefront reads "Vote Here" with an arrow that points to a library building in the background.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
  • Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
  • You can register to vote at the polls with valid identification and a document that shows your name and address
  • Check out our voter's guide here

Election Day is almost here in Idaho, with polls opening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Results will begin to come in shortly after 8 p.m.

In Ada County, 7,264 people voted early and 11,120 absentee ballots out of 22,215 ballots issued have been received.

Boise State Public Radio will keep you updated on the election right here on our website.