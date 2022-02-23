A bill to fund Idaho schools based on enrollment needs more work, lawmakers say

School superintendents made their case to lawmakers on Tuesday for why Idaho’s education funding formula should be based on student enrollment and not attendance.

Idaho is one of seven states that primarily distributes money to school districts based on how many students show up to the classroom each day, on average.

That changed during the pandemic when students and teachers were encouraged to stay home when sick. The State Board of Education approved a temporary rule change in 2020 and again in 2021 to divvy up funding based on overall enrollment numbers instead.

A bill discussed in the House Education Committee Tuesday would make that switch permanent. It was presented by committee chair Rep. Lance Clow (R-Twin Falls).

Superintendents like Dr. Derek Bub from the West Ada School District testified in favor of the shift, saying it would better match their costs.

“We don’t order supplies based on student attendance. We don’t hire teachers or support staff based on student attendance," Bub said.

As Idaho Ed News has reported, an enrollment-based funding model has the support of State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra and many current and former superintendents.

Several lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill and the overall concept to do away with the attendance formula, but it’s being tabled for now.

Rep. Judy Boyle (R-Midvale) spoke against it moving out of committee this week.

"We have been paying, basically, for failure instead of success," she said, suggesting the bill limits accountability on how distributing money to schools yields student success.

Some representatives wanted to take a closer look at how kindergarteners would be counted under the new system. Idaho currently funds half-day kindergarten, but there are proposals to move it to full-day.

A switch to an enrollment-based system could mean a $24 million General Fund cost increase.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio