Kohberger waives right to speedy trial; preliminary hearing set for June

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST
A man wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words "Prisoner Latah CSO Jail" written in black letters in the back is not facing the camera. His face is not visible. A police officer holds his left arm as he is being escorted.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

During the hearing, the judge said the preliminary hearing will happen on June 26 at 9 a.m. PT. The judge reserved until June 30 for the preliminary hearing, in case all five days are needed for the presentation of evidence in the case.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and extradited back to Idaho on Jan. 4, 2023. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail.

A probable cause affidavit released prior to Kohberger's first court appearance in Idaho revealed cell phone tower data showing Kohberger had visited the neighborhood where the murders occurred a dozen times in the months leading up to Nov. 13. The report also revealed police found a knife sheath in one of the victims' rooms and traced that DNA back to Kohberger.

Prosecutors have not yet said if they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

