Kohberger waives right to speedy trial; preliminary hearing set for June

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

During the hearing, the judge said the preliminary hearing will happen on June 26 at 9 a.m. PT. The judge reserved until June 30 for the preliminary hearing, in case all five days are needed for the presentation of evidence in the case.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and extradited back to Idaho on Jan. 4, 2023. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail.

A probable cause affidavit released prior to Kohberger's first court appearance in Idaho revealed cell phone tower data showing Kohberger had visited the neighborhood where the murders occurred a dozen times in the months leading up to Nov. 13. The report also revealed police found a knife sheath in one of the victims' rooms and traced that DNA back to Kohberger.

Prosecutors have not yet said if they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.